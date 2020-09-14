Advertisement

iGear launches TwinBod 2.0 wireless earpods for Rs 2499

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 14, 2020 2:19 pm

Indian Gadgets and Smartphone Accessories brand iGear has launched a compact and portable travel audio accessory – iGear TwinBod 2.0. The iGear TwinBods 2.0 Wireless Earpods with Speaker will be available in a dual-tone Grey and Silver colour and at a price of Rs 2499 with a warranty of 1 year on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com.


The TwinBod 2.0 is a unique travel accessory and is a single solution for both personal audio as well as group music requirements. Key features of the iGear TwinBod 2.0 include a pair of TWS High Bass earbuds and a 3 Watts wireless speaker system.


The iGear TwinBods 2.0 is a 2-in-1 multi-functional and highly compact travel accessory for smartphones, laptops and tablets. It consists of two completely different audio accessories into a single, compact unit. It features a pair of TWS earbuds with a charging metallic case that also doubles up as a carry case for the earbuds, while being a wireless speaker system too.

The iGear TwinBods 2.0 TWS earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity that allows quicker connectivity even at up to 10 metres from the source. Each bud sports a built-in Li-Ion battery that lasts up to 2.5 hours with 100% volume and 8 Hours at 70% volume, while the charging case adds three more top-ups, giving you a good 10-24 hours in total.

The built-in speaker features a 3W driver. With the charging case’s built-in battery, it claims to offer up to 5 hours of loud music

And lastly, you can switch between the earbuds and the speaker by placing the earbuds back into the iGear TwinBods 2.0 charging case and switch between private mode and BT speaker mode within seconds. The metallic travel case is also uniquely built where you simply place your earbuds into the slot and simply twist the case to close it, while your earbuds are safely charging itself inside.

Speaking on the launch, iGear Founder Kamlesh Sharma commented, “The iGear TwinBods 2.0 is a superb solution for those who are either travelling alone or in a group. The TwinBods can quickly switch from the privacy of your earbuds to the speaker, and back, within seconds. It’s a perfect travel accessory to listen to music in private or watch movies with a companion, while on the go.”

iGear Impulse wireless charging mobile powerbank launched at Rs 1,999

