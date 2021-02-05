iFFALCON Day on Flipkart: Offers on H71 and K61 models

The sale will go live on 6th February and continue till 9th February 2021.

As part of the upcoming Iffalcon Day Offer February Edition, the brand is offering QLED and 4K UHD models on Flipkart with discounts. The offer includes H71 and K61, starting at Rs 51,999 and Rs 23,499, respectively. The sale will begin on 6th February and remain active till 9th February 2021.



Iffalcon H71 comes in a 55-inch variant at Rs 51,999. Apart from a metallic body and bezel-less design, the TV features Quantum Dot, HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision on the back of an IPQ engine. This device comes equipped with Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD sound technologies.



Iffalcon K61 comes in three screen sizes: 43-inch at Rs 23,499, 50-inch at Rs 29,999 and 55-inch at Rs 37,999. The TV supports 4K upscaling, enabling users to view non-native 4K content in an enhanced version, with better picture and video quality. It also features Dolby Audio, micro dimming and HDR 10.



The TVs are powered by Google Assistant integration and far-field voice recognition technology. They can be controlled directly using simple voice commands, instead of giving orders to the remote.



In addition to this, they also provide smart interconnectivity at home. Any user can, therefore, operate other smart home devices such as refrigerators, air conditioners, or washing machines through the TV itself, using the TCL home app. As an Android TV, it also gives users access to over 5,000 apps on Google Play, including leading names like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube, among others.



Speaking on the event, iFFALCON spokesperson said, “At iFFALCON, we have always strived to serve our customers with the best of offerings they can ever expect, be it in terms of technologies or affordability. With this Iffalcon Day Offer, we want to ensure the same, and give our customers more reasons to come to us.”