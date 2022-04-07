IFA 2022 from Sept 2 in Berlin: What to expect?

The tech expo IFA 2022 will return this year in Berlin. The event will take place September 2 through 6 at the Berlin exhibition grounds. IFA will bring together global leading brands across consumer electronics, home appliances, information technology and telecommunications.

To recall, the IFA 2021 was canceled because of uncertainties around the coronavirus pandemic across the globe. The event was to take place from 3rd to 7th, September 2021. At that time it was revealed that the event will now be held from 2nd to 6th September 2022. Besides, in 2021, Messe Berlin venue was turned into a vaccination centre and an emergency hospital facility.

IFA 2022

The Messe venue is now opening for the first tradeshow with limited COVID-19 restrictions. As of April 1 2022, visitors will be able to attend major events in Berlin without presenting proof of testing or vaccination. At Berlin’s next tradeshow (Fruit Logistica from April 5-7), visitors from more than 115 countries have purchased tickets.

IFA event offers flexible and highly customized solutions to participants across industry, retail and media. As before, the concept still combines b2b and b2c elements, which makes it possible to showcase products and brands in a uniquely engaging context. Therefore, the show is essential for experts, public as for media.

Jens Heithecker, IFA Executive Director, Executive Vice President Messe Berlin Group said “Now, though, it’s finally time to ‘get real’ and once again organize a full-size trade show at the grounds of Messe Berlin and in a city that is not only the capital of Europe’s largest consumer market but evolved as a European media hub as well. Many leading global brands have already committed their participation. As of now, we register high demand for the IFA Fitness & Digital Health area and the Home Appliances section.”

This is a developing story and we will update the story as and when more details emerge out.