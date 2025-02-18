ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch?

India’s campaign in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will begin on February 20 with their opening match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium. The tournament, featuring eight of the world’s top teams, will run for 19 days, starting on February 19 with hosts Pakistan taking on New Zealand. The final is scheduled for March 9.

For the first time in ICC tournament history, live streaming will be available in 16 feeds, including coverage in nine languages: English, Hindi, Marathi, Haryanvi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. In India, the JioStar network will broadcast the Men’s Champions Trophy. JioHotstar will offer four multi-cam feeds, while TV coverage will be available on Star Sports and Sports18 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Additionally, an Indian Sign Language feed and Audio Descriptive Commentary will be available. A vertical feed (MaxView) in Hindi and English will provide a mobile-friendly viewing experience. In India, audio coverage will also be accessible via All India Radio.

On Television, in addition to the English feed, the network will provide coverage in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, across Star Sports and Sports18 channels.

Every match counts at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and each group match win is worth more than $34,000 to the victorious team. Teams that finished fifth or sixth will each earn $350,000 while the seventh and eighth-placed sides take home $140,000. The format of this year’s tournament sees the eight teams divided into two groups of four, with the top two teams in each group progressing to the semi-finals.

As for the match schedule for India, it is as follows:

Thursday, February 20: India vs Bangladesh – 2:30 PM IST

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Is Streaming on JioHotstar Available for Free?

The OTT platform has confirmed that users can watch all the matches for free on the new JioHotstar app, with streaming quality restricted to 480p. If a viewer wants to watch in higher quality, they can opt for a paid plan, and the details for these are as follows:

JioHotstar Mobile Plan

The Mobile plan costs Rs 149 for 3 months or Rs 499 for a year. With this plan, you can access the platform only on one mobile device, at 720p quality, stereo audio, along with ads as well.

JioHotstar Super Plan

The Super plan costs Rs 299 for 3 months or Rs 899 for a year. With the Super plan, you can access the platform on two devices including TV, laptop, and mobile, at 1080p quality, and Dolby Atmos audio. However, this is an ad-supported plan.

JioHotstar Premium Plan

The premium plan costs Rs 499 for 3 months or Rs 1,499 for a year. It allows you to access the platform only any four devices with 4K streaming quality, no ads (except in live content), and Dolby Atmos audio quality.