Hyundai Verna facelift launches in India starting at Rs 9.31 lakh

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 20, 2020 5:55 pm

The latest generation sedan from Hyundai comes in two petrol and one diesel variant.
Hyundai Verna facelift has been launched in India, the latest version of the sedan gets a starting price tag of Rs 9.31 lakh in the country. As we all know, Verna rivals fellow sedan models like the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, and Volkswagen Vento among others. But unlike those mentioned here, Verna will be the only sedan to be offered in diesel variant for now.

 

The petrol variant of the Verna facelift starts at Rs 9.31 lakh, going up to Rs 13.99 lakh for the top model. And when it comes to the diesel option, the range sits between Rs 10.66 lakh and Rs 15.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Verna gets a slew of design improvements. The chrome grille makes its way from Hyundai models. It gets projector headlamps and LED taillamps as well. The rear bumper has also been enhanced to give the car a sporty appeal. 

The Verna facelift is the latest to comply with the BS6 norms, offered through the petrol and diesel units. It comes in two petrol engines; one is a 1.5-litre unit and the other is a 1-litre turbo-petrol unit. The first one puts out 115hp of power and 144Nm of torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, and there's a CVT option also. The turbo-petrol unit pushes out 120hp of power and 172Nm of torque, which is only paired to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. Coming to the diesel, you get a 1.5-litre unit that offers 115hp of power and 250Nm of torque.

 

Hyundai is making a habit of packing a lot of features onto its cars these days. The top model of Verna gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen, full-digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, wireless charging for mobile and a sunroof. Hyundai is also bringing support for its Blue Link connectivity which lets you control the car via voice commands.

 

To make it secure, Hyundai is offering the Verna with two airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors. While the top model gets a total of six airbags, reverse camera, front parking sensors (turbo-petrol variant only).

