Hyderabad Metro Rail Launches Ticket Booking via Google Messages

Route Mobile, a cloud communication platform provider, has collaborated with Billeasy, a Mumbai-based integration partner, and Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) to introduce an innovative ticketing experience powered by Rich Communication Services (RCS) and Google Wallet.

This solution allows commuters to book e-tickets for HMR, save them in Google Wallet, and access them through multiple channels. With RCS, commuters can book tickets directly from their default Android Messaging app, Google Messages, bypassing ticketing queues at stations and removing the need to download extra apps.

To get started, commuters simply scan a QR code and send a text to L&T Metro Rail’s official handle via Google Messages. They’re then prompted to select their starting point, destination, and ticket type.

Payments can be securely completed through UPI with instant confirmation. Once booked, tickets are automatically stored in Google Wallet, making them easy to access directly from the commuter’s phone for a smooth travel experience—no App downloads required. The Hyderabad Metro Rail e-ticket booking service operates within the Google Messages app and is currently available exclusively to Android users.

Google Wallet debuted in India earlier this year in May. At launch, Google partnered with 20 of India’s top brands to enable the Google Wallet experience, including PVR & INOX, Air India, Indigo, Flipkart, Pine Labs, Kochi Metro, Abhibus and many others, and noted that more partners would be added in the months to follow.

With Flipkart (Supercoins), Dominos, Shoppers Stop, and brands supported by loyalty program enablers Pinelabs, EasyRewardz and Twid, shoppers can store and use digital copies of their loyalty and gift cards in Google Wallet. Kochi Metro, Hyderabad Metro, VRL Travels, and Abhibus, travellers can easily store their transit tickets.

One can create new passes in Wallet from any image containing a barcode or QR code, such as airline boarding passes, luggage tags, or parking receipts. After booking a movie ticket, IPL ticket, or train ticket, the event confirmation sent to a person’s Gmail account will automatically appear in their Google Wallet if they have smart personalization settings in Gmail turned on.