Huawei’s upcoming Watch GT 2 Pro renders and specifications leaked

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 04, 2020 12:20 pm

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro will feature a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. Unlike Huawei Watch GT 2 which comes in two dial sizes - 42mm and 46mm, Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro will come in a single 46mm size and two colours.

Huawei launched the Watch GT 2 smartwatch last year in India starting at Rs 14,990. Now, a supposed successor to the Watch GT 2 which could be called the Watch GT 2 Pro has leaked online.

The renders and specifications of the upcoming HUAWEI Watch GT 2 Pro have been leaked by Roland Quandt of WinFuture. According to the tipster, the new smartwatch will be a minor upgrade to the last year’s Watch GT 2. For the pricing, the tipster says that the smartwatch will be available in Germany in the coming weeks for around €280.

According to the leak, the watch will come with support for Qi wireless charging which was missing from the GT 2. He also says the wearable will also include 32MB RAM, 4GB of internal storage, GPS tracking, and a 455mAh battery.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro will even come with heart rate monitoring, which it alerts users of abnormal heart rate and a blood oxygen saturation or SpO2 monitor. There will also be support for various fitness tracking activities and it will also come with sleep monitoring feature as well. It will run on HUAWEI’s homegrown LiteOS.

The Watch GT 2 Pro will come with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity option and it 5ATM certified, meaning that it can be submerged in water up to 50 meters. The smartwatch claims to deliver 14 days of battery life. With Bluetooth 5.1, the watch will be compatible with Android 4.4 and above and iOS 9.0 and above devices.

