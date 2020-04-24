Advertisement

Huawei Y8s official-looking render leaked online

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 24, 2020 3:32 pm

The render shows that the smartphone will be available in Green colour option.

Huawei is reportedly gearing up to launch a new smartphone under its Y-series. Dubbed as Huawei Y8s, a render of the upcoming smartphone has been leaked online. 

 

The render shows that the smartphone will be available in Green colour option, though one should expect it to feature different shades of colours. The render further reveals that the phone will come with a dual-camera setup at the back panel and the design of the module is similar to what we have seen in the recently-launched Nova 7 series. The back panel also houses a physical fingerprint sensor, which means that it could be a budget-centric smartphone. 

 

The front panel of the device comes with a dual-notch design that houses two selfie cameras. The bezels around the corner looks slim in this render. Furthermore, the render also reveals that the smartphone will be loaded with a 48-megapixel AI Camera. That said, not much is known about the upcoming smartphone, so suggest you stay tuned with us for more details. 

 

Meanwhile, the company has announced Huawei Nova 7 5G, Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G and Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G smartphones in China.

 

The Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G comes with a price tag of 3699 Yuan (approx Rs 40,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and 4099 Yuan (approx. Rs 44,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage. The Huawei Nova 7 5G is priced at 2999 Yuan (approx. Rs 33,000) for the 128GB variant, while the 256GB option is priced at Rs 3399 (approx. Rs 37,000). 

 

Lastly, the Huawei Nova 7 SE is priced at 2399 Yuan (approx. Rs 26,000) for the 128GB variant and Rs 2799 Yuan (approx. Rs 30,000) for the 256GB option. The smartphones are available in Midnight Black, Silver, Frost Green, Midsummer Purple and Honey Red colour options. The Honey Red colour option is not available for Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G.

 

Tags: Huawei Y8s Huawei Y8s renders Huawei Y8s leak Huawei Y8s rumours Huawei Y8s features Huawei smartphones Huawei

 

