Huawei Y7p launched with 48MP triple rear camera setup, Kirin 710

Huawei has silently announced Huawei Y7p smartphone in Thailand. The Huawei Y7p is priced at THB 4,999 (Rs 11,500 approx.) and it comes in Aurora Blue and Midnight Black colours.



Huawei Y7p sports a 6.39-inches display with HD+ (720X1560 pixels) resolution and a punch-hole at the top left corner of the display. The phone is powered by Hisilicon Kirin 710 chipset which is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The memory can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card. The phone has a rear fingerprint scanner as well.



For the camera, Huawei Y7p features a triple camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a third 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture. The phone features a front camera of 8-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture.



The smartphone is backed up by a 4000mAh battery and it runs on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1. Connectivity features are dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS, AGPS, Glonass, and micro USB port. It measures 159.81x76.13x8.13mm, and it weighs 176 grams.

Meanwhile, Huawei Nova 7i will be announced on February 14 in Malaysia. Huawei Nova 7i is none other than a rebranded version of the Huawei Nova 6 SE, which was launched in China last year.

