Huawei Nova 7i to be announced on February 14

The smartphone will come with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display and it will be powered by a Kirin 810 processor.

Huawei has revealed that it will be launching a new smartphone on February 14. Dubbed as Huawei Nova 7i, the smartphone is will be launched in Malaysia on the said date.

As per a report by Malaysian tech site SoyaCincau, the Huawei Nova 7i will be the first smartphone launched in the country outside China. The report adds that the smartphone will be a mid-range phone and it will come with a 48-megapixel rear camera with a quad-camera setup. It will also feature a video-call feature known as ‘MeeTime’. This will offer great audio and video quality from the front camera even in low light conditions.

The report says that the smartphone will come with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display and it will be powered by a Kirin 810 processor. That said, the Huawei Nova 7i is none other than a rebranded version of the Huawei Nova 6 SE, which was launched in China last year.

To recall, the smartphone comes with a price tag of 2199 Yuan (Rs 22,300 approx.) and it comes in Black, Pink and Green colours. The smartphone is loaded with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For the camera, Huawei Nova 6 SE features 4 camera sensors in a squarish camera module just like iPhone 11 Pro at the back. It is equipped with quad rear cameras with a combination of a 48-megapixel sensor with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor with f/2.4 aperture and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The phone features a front camera of 16-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone is backed up by a 4200mAh battery with support for 40W super fast charging. It runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10.0.1. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, USB Type-C. It measures 159.2 x 76.3 x 8.7mm and it weighs 183 grams.