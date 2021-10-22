Huawei Watch GT 3 announced with 100+ workout modes, up to 14 days battery life

Huawei has officially launched the Huawei Watch GT 3 smartwatch. It comes in a 42mm version with a 1.32-inch and a 46mm version with a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen.

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pricing And Availability

The Huawei Watch GT 3 42mm comes in Active Black with Black Fluoroelastomer Strap priced at €229 (Rs 19,930 approx.), Classic White with a White Leather Strap priced at €249 (US$ 289 / Rs. 21,670 approx.). The Elite Light Gold colour with a Light Gold Milanese Strap is priced at £279 (Rs. 28,810 approx.).

The Huawei Watch GT 3 46mm model comes in Black colour with Black Fluoroelastomer Strap priced at €249 (US$ 289 / Rs. 21,670 approx.). The Classic Brown colour with a Brown Leather Strap is priced at €269 (Rs. 23,410 approx.). The Elite Titanium Steel with a Stainless Steel Strap is priced at £299 (US$ 412 / Rs. 30,880 approx.).

The watch is already available to order in UK and Europe. It will go on sale from November 11.

Specifications

The 42mm model sports a 1.43-inch display, whereas the 46mm comes with a 1.32-inch display. Further, the display has an AMOLED panel. In addition, the watch comes with several pre-installed faces, including animated faces and 1,000+ designs available on HUAWEI Watch Face Store.

It is powered by an ARM Cortex-M processor, which is accompanied by 3GB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. The watch offers over 100 workout modes tracking with automatic exercise detection for the 6 most common types. This includes workout, Sleep tracking, Heart rate tracking, SpO2 tracking, Skin temperature measurement.

Furthermore, the 46mm version has a 14-day battery life, while the 42mm version has 7-day battery life. It supports wireless charging, so you can use your phone to reverse-charge it. It runs HarmonyOS (2.1) out of the box.

Huawei Watch GT 3 comes with heart rate tracking, which alerts users of abnormal heart rates. There is also a SpO2 monitor, skin temperature measurement and all-day activity tracking.

The wearable comes with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity option, and it is 5ATM certified, meaning that it can be submerged in water up to 50 meters. In addition, the watch is compatible with HarmonyOS 2 or later, Android 6.0 or later, iOS 9.0 or later.