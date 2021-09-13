Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro launched with 1.39-inch AMOLED display

Huawei has today launched the Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch in India. The smartwatch had debuted globally last year and is an upgraded version of the Watch GT 2. However, the Indian variant of the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection comes with the same specifications as of existing global variant.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Price In India

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro has been launched in sports and classic variants. The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro sports model is priced at Rs 22,990. The classic variant, on the other hand, costs Rs 24,990. Both these variants will be available for sale in India via Flipkart starting from September 18.

Specifications

The watch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels and a 326ppi pixel density. Further, the display has Sapphite crystal-infused glass protection and a titanium frame. It is powered by Huawei’s Kirin A1 chipset paired with 32MB RAM and 4GB onboard storage. In addition, the wearable runs on HUAWEI’s homegrown LiteOS. However, it’s unclear whether the Watch GT 2 Pro from Huawei will run on the same software in India.

The watch offers tracking for over 100 workout modes. This includes 17 professional modes and 85 custom modes such as Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Snowboarding and Golf Driving Range.

Furthermore, it supports wireless charging and promises up to 2 weeks of battery life, 5 minutes of wireless quick charge, offering 10 hours of use.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro comes with heart rate tracking with TruSeen 4.0+. It alerts users of abnormal heart rate. There is also a SpO2 monitor, TruSleep sleep monitoring, Huawei TruRelax, and all-day activity tracking.

The wearable comes with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity option, and it is 5ATM certified, meaning that it can be submerged in water up to 50 meters. In addition, the watch is compatible with Android 5.0 and iOS 9.0 devices. However, the company says that the ECG feature is not supported with iOS phones. It measures 46.7×46.7×11.4mm and weighs 52 grams without a strap.