Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro ECG and Huawei Band 6 Pro wearables announced

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro ECG and Huawei Band 6 Pro wearables have been launched in China. Both are improved versions of their predecessors, the Watch GT 2 and the Band 6.

The Watch GT 2 Pro ECG comes with a sensor that takes electrocardiogram measurements. The Band 6 Pro, on the other hand, has a body temperature sensor and a full-screen colour display.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro ECG, Huawei Band 6 Pro price

The new Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro ECG is priced at 3,088 Yuan (roughly Rs. 35,500). It comes in a single Obsidian Black colour option. The smartwatch will be available for purchase on August 12.

The Huawei Band 6 Pro fitness band is priced at 449 Yuan (roughly Rs. 5,100). It comes in Magic Night Black and Mica Gray colour options. It will be available to order from August 11th and goes on sale in China from August 20th.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro ECG specifications

As the name suggests, Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro ECG has ECG monitoring. Huawei says that it is the company’s first smart wearable medical device to obtain a Class II medical device registration certificate from the National Medical Products Administration.

The watch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels and a 326ppi pixel density. Further, the display has Sapphite crystal-infused glass protection and titanium frame. It is powered by Huawei’s Kirin A1 chipset paired with 32MB RAM and 4GB onboard storage. The wearable runs on HUAWEI’s homegrown LiteOS.

The watch offers tracking for over 100 workout modes. This includes 17 professional modes and 85 custom modes such as Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Snowboarding and Golf Driving Range.

It supports wireless charging and promises up to 2 weeks of battery life, 5 minutes of wireless quick charge, offering 10 hours of use.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro comes with heart rate tracking with TruSeen 4.0+. It alerts users of abnormal heart rate. There is also SpO2 monitor, TruSleep sleep monitoring, Huawei TruRelax, and all-day activity tracking.

The wearable comes with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity option and it is 5ATM certified, meaning that it can be submerged in water up to 50 meters. The watch is compatible with Android 5.0 and iOS 9.0 devices. The company says that the ECG feature is not supported with iOS phones. It measures 46.7×46.7×11.4mm and weighs 52 grams without strap.

Huawei Band 6 Pro specifications

The Huawei Band 6 Pro comes loaded with a 1.47-inch AMOLED colour touchscreen. For connectivity, it has Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with Android 6.0/ iOS 9.0 devices and later.

The fitness band comes with 96 various sports modes. This includes rope skipping, running, swimming in the pool, elliptical machine, rowing machine, and up to 11 common professional modes. It comes with features like body temperature tracking, heart health management, sleep tracking, menstrual tracking, and SpO2 monitoring.

The Band 6 Pro features 5ATM water-resistance rating up to 50 meters. The company claims to offer up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge.

The wearable also supports NFC, allowing for one-touch payments. The band weighs 18 grams and measures 43×25.4×10.99mm.