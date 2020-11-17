Advertisement

Huawei sells off its 'Honor' brand

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : November 17, 2020 10:37 am

Latest News

Huawei has reportedly sold off the Honor brand to face the US sanctions in an effective way

Huawei has now sold its 'Honor' brand to an association of over 30 agents and dealers as per Reuters reports. The same news broke out a week ago through some reports but it is no more a rumour. 

 

The buyers announced that they’re setting up a new company called 'Shenzen Zhixin New Information Technology' to complete the purchase.

 

Read More: Will buying a Huawei smartphone be 'Honor' able anymore?

 

The deal includes all of the Honor's Assets be handed over to the new company including supply chain management, R&D capabilities, and others. After the deal is complete, Huawei will no longer hold any share in the Honor brand. 

 

There are no figures revealed but reports suggest that the amount was around $15.2 billion. With this deal, it is confirmed that Huawei is looking forward to launch more flagship devices rather than budget ones as Honor was a more budget centric brand. 

 

It is also reported that Honor will continue to function normally as it was pre-sale. And it should continue producing mid-range devices for the public. As per the Joint Statement shared by a Chinese newspaper, the sale is a “market-driven investment made to save Honor’s industry chain". 

 

Read More: Huawei will not get displays from Samsung and LG 

 

Huawei will also need a lot of cash to gain grounds in the smartphone industry if it needs to become independent of the US. Huawei has been affected in a major way when it was banned to make any business transactions with a US-based company. 

 

The company was even facing shortage of its own Kirin processors because of which the Kirin 9000 processor is expected to be the last processor made by the company. With recent approval by the US Government for Qualcomm to sell its products to Huawei, it seems like a big relief for the China-based OEM. 

Will buying a Huawei smartphone be 'Honor' able anymore?

If SMIC gets banned will it hurt Huawei?

Huawei will not get displays from Samsung and LG

Huawei smartphones can now use Qualcomm chips to power their smartphones

Latest News from Huawei

Tags: Huawei

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Google Pixel 4a new Barely Blue colour variant launched

Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 to launch in India on November 26

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price
Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15
We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus
Apple iPhone 12: First Impression

Apple iPhone 12: First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies