Advertisement

Huawei phones to not get Apple and Google's COVID-19 tracking system

By: Ayush Mahapatra, The Mobile Indian, Kolkata Last updated : April 21, 2020 10:44 am

Latest News

With Huawei phones stripped of Google services, Huawei phone will not be getting Apple and Google's COVID-19 tracking system.
Advertisement

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei, last year received a trade ban from the US government which prohibited US companies from doing with it. The company since has received some major setbacks with the biggest one being it losing the Google services privileges.

 

Apple and Google are working together on a ‘contact tracing system' that will let users know if they have been in the proximity of a person suffering from the COVID-19. Both the companies will implement on to their respective ecosystem via software updates. As Huawei is banned from using Google services, it loses the ability to have this tracking system on its phones.

Advertisement

 

As per news reports, users who have newer Huawei phones that come without Google apps and services will not be able to use this tracking tool that is being developed for a global rollout. However, older Huawei devices still holding Google support might still have a chance.

 

The lack of Google services as stripped Huawei phones of essentials like play store, Google suite of apps and more. The tracking system will also be supported by an app component that will be rolled out by the companies on their respective app stores, leaving Huawei out of the picture as it now has its own app store and ecosystem based on Android.

 

The contact tracking system will employ Bluetooth LE (Low Energy) for proximity detection for identifying people who have been infected by the COVID-19 and other people who might have come in contact with the infected person.

 

Huawei looking for potential 5G modem supplier in Samsung and Mediatek

Apple and Google: Collaborations over the years

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: Huawei Apple and Google Tracking system Android

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo Find X2 Neo launched with Snapdragon 765G SoC and 44-megapixel selfie shooter

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition with MIUI 12 to launch in China on April 27

OnePlus 8 vs Apple iPhone SE 2020: Which one is the king of mid-premium segment?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?

Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?
Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!

Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!
E-bikes: Where does India Stand?

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?
Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?
Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea
BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans

BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies