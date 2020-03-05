  • 11:56 Mar 05, 2020

Huawei P40 Lite E launched with Kirin 710F, and triple rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 05, 2020 10:55 am

Huawei P40 Lite E has a 6.39-inch HD+ (720X1560 pixels) Punch FullView Display.
Huawei has now launched Huawei P40 Lite E in Poland.  The Huawei P40 Lite E is priced at PLN 699 (~$181) and it comes in Aurora Blue and Black colours.The company also recently launched Huawei P40 Lite smartphone in Europe.

 

The P40 Lite E is a rebranded the Huawei Y7p that was announced in Thailand last month. The phone is now up for pre-orders in the country. Those who pre-order it will get a Huawei Band 4 for free.

To recall, Huawei will launch its flagship P40 series on March 26 which will include Huawei P40, P40 Pro and P40 Premium Edition smartphones on March 26.

 

Huawei P40 Lite E has a 6.39-inch HD+ (720X1560 pixels) Punch FullView Display. The phone is powered by Hisilicon Kirin 710F chipset which is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The memory can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card.

For the camera, Huawei P40 Lite E features a triple camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a third 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture. The front-facing camera is an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The phone has a rear fingerprint scanner as well.

The phone runs EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie out of the box. It is backed up by a 4000mAh battery which only supports 10W charging. On the connectivity front, there is are dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS, AGPS, Glonass, micro USB and 3.5mm audio jack. It measures 159.81x76.13x8.13mm, and it weighs 176 grams.

 

 

 

