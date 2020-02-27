Huawei announces P40 Lite with Kirin 810 SoC, 48MP quad cameras

The Huawei P40 Lite is a rebranded Huawei Nova 6 SE that was announced in China in December last year.

Huawei has launched Huawei P40 Lite smartphone at 299 Euros. The phone comes in Midnight Black, Sakura Pink and Crush Green colours.



Huawei will launch its flagship P40 series on March 26 which will include Huawei P40, P40 Pro and P40 Premium Edition smartphones on March 26. A month before, the company has launched Huawei P40 Lite.



Huawei P40 Lite comes with a 6.4-inches FHD+ display with 2340 x1080 pixels resolution, a screen-to-body ratio of 90.6% and a single punch-hole at the top left corner of the display. The phone is powered by Hisilicon Kirin 810 chipset with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone does not include Google Mobile Services (GMS).





For the camera, Huawei P40 Lite is equipped with a quad camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 120-degree 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with 4cm focal length and f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The phone features a front camera of 16-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture.



For security, Huawei P40 Lite has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10.0.1 and is backed up by a 4200mAh battery with support for 40W super fast charging which promises 70% of battery in just 30 minutes. On the connectivity front, the P40 Lite offers Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. It measures 159.2 x 76.3 x 8.7mm and it weighs 183 grams.