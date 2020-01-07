  • 12:06 Jan 07, 2020

Huawei P40 leaked production line photo suggests triple rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 07, 2020 11:12 am

There are three circular cutouts and other smaller cutouts in Huawei P40 leaked production line photo.
Huawei is reportedly working on its next-generation of flagship series, the Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei P40. The company is expected to launch its P40 series phones in March this year. While the Huawei P40 Pro is said to feature a total of seven cameras, five at the rear and two at the front, the details of the Huawei P40 rear camera has also now surfaced online.

A Weibo user has posted a picture of the Huawei P40 smartphone camera modules, supposedly from Huawei's production line. The leaked photo, however, does not reveal much about the phone, but camera bump seems to have enough space to house just three rear cameras. There are three circular cutouts and other smaller cutouts in the photo.

Huawei P40

As per earlier leaked specs, Huawei P40 will feature a 40-megapixel primary lens along with a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8-megapixel periscope lens and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. The phone will be loaded with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with 3mm hole.

Huawei P40 will come with 40W SuperCharge fast charging support and 27W wireless SuperCharge fast charging support. It will feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 98 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone will be powered by a Kirin 990 chipset, though it is not known whether it will support 5G connectivity or not.

Huawei P40 renders, specs leaked online, P40 Lite leaks too

Huawei P40 Pro to feature 10x periscope optical zoom, P40 with 5X

Huawei P40 Pro new render shows penta-camera setup

Huawei P40 Pro render, Huawei P40 specs leaked online

