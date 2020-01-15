  • 12:02 Jan 15, 2020

Advertisement

Huawei P30 Lite New Edition launched with Google apps, 6GB RAM

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 15, 2020 11:50 am

Latest News

Huawei P30 Lite New Edition also comes with Google apps like Gmail, YouTube, Drive, Maps just like the original.

Huawei P30 Lite was launched in India last year. Now the company has launched Huawei P30 Lite New Edition featuring Google apps. It will be sold in the United Kingdom starting on January 15 and comes with a price tag of £299 which is approx. Rs 27,619.

This new edition is entirely similar to the P30 Lite launched last year except in storage.  It even comes in the same colours: Midnight Black, Pearl White, Peacock Blue, and Breathing Crystal.

Huawei P30 Lite New Edition has 6GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage as compared to 4GB RAM and 128GB  storage in the original P30 Lite. Most importantly, the P30 Lite New Edition also comes with Google apps like Gmail, YouTube, Drive, Maps just like the original. Everything from design, display resolution, camera configuration, processor and battery remains the same as the last year's model.

 

Huawei P30 Lite features a 6.15-inch Full HD+ display with 2312  x 1080 pixels resolution and tall 19.5:9 ratio. It is powered by 2.2GHz octa-core processor with Mali-G51 GPU. There is a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

 

For the camera, Huawei P30 Lite features a triple rear camera with a combination of 24-megapixel, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling. Huawei P30 Lite has a 3,340 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging and it runs on Android 9 Pie and EMUI 9.0.1.

 

There are connectivity features like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, USB-C port, GPS and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 152.9 x 72.7 x 7.4 mm and it weighs 159 grams.

Huawei P30 Lite goes on sale in India via Amazon

Huawei P30 Lite to be available in offline channels from May 17

Huawei P30 Lite, P20 Lite will soon get EROFS file system through update

Huawei P30 Lite (2020) price and colour variants leaked

Latest News from Huawei

Tags: Huawei P30 Lite New Edition Huawei P30 Lite New Edition launch Huawei P30 Lite New Edition specs Huawei P30 Lite New Edition price Huawei P30 Lite New Edition

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Alleged LG K43 appears on Geekbench revealing key specs

Vivo Z1 Pro and Vivo Z1x price slashed in India

Samsung Galaxy S20+ leak reveals juicy details

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?
What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?
Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies