Huawei MediaPad T5 Tablet WiFi Edition now available in India on Amazon

Huawei Mediapad T5 Tablet comes in Black colour.

Advertisement

Huawei MediaPad T5 Tablet WiFi Edition is now available for sale in the country via Amazon India. The Mediapad T5 Tablet is priced at Rs 12,999 and it comes in Black colour.

Huawei MediaPad T5 was launched in India last year with LTE connectivity. Now the Wi-Fi edition is also listed for purchase on Amazon. It has the same specs as of the MediaPad T5 without the LTE connectivity.

Advertisement

Offers on the purchase of Mediapad T5 Tablet include 6 months no cost EMI and Huawei AM61 Bluetooth earphones worth Rs 3990. There is also no cost EMI on select cards and flat 5 percent cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card for Prime members. There is 3 percent cashback for non-prime members. Rs 50 cashback is also applicbale if customers pays with Amazon Pay UPI.



Deliveries in the country have now started for non-essential items in Green, Orange, as well as Red zones, with the only exception being the containment zones.





The tablet is equipped with dual speakers with Harman Kardon tuning and Histen5.0 technology. There’s an eye-comfort mode and a dedicated ‘Children’s Corner’ app preinstalled where users can set limits to their child’s usage and customize the content available.



The Huawei MediaPad T5 features a 10.1-inch Full HD IPS screen with 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution display and 16:10 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the tablet is powered by octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC with 3GB RAM. It comes with 32GB storage and with expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD.



For the camera, the tablet sports a 5-megapixel auto-focus rear camera with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel fixed-focus front shooter with an f/2.4 lens. The Huawei MediaPad T5 runs on Android 8.0 with the company's EMUI 8.0 on top and is fueled by 5100mAh battery. The tablet measures 243x164x7.8mm and it weighs 460 grams.



