Huawei MateView GT, MateView Monitor announced for global markets

Huawei has announced two new monitors for the global markets out of which one is for gamers and the other one is for professionals

Huawei has announced its first set of monitors for the global markets called the MateView and the MateView GT. The latter is specifically aimed at gamers as its a gaming monitor while the former is made for professionals.

Huawei is yet to release the pricing for the two monitors in global market but the MateView is priced at 4,699 Yuan (approx Rs 53,900) and comes in a single white color variant while the MateView GT gaming monitor is priced at 3,599 Yuan (approx Rs 41,200) in China.

The Huawei MateView GT monitor features a 34-inch curved display with a curvature of 1500R, 165Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 350 nits, a resolution of 3440×1440 pixels, 21:9 aspect ratio and a 4000:1 contrast ratio. The monitor is also certified by TÜV Rheinland Eye Care. The monitor also features dual 5W speakers and packs a dedicated sound bar as well.

The Huawei MateView monitor has a 28.2-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2560 pixels, 500 nits peak brightness, a 94% screen-to-bod ratio, 3:2 aspect ratio, 98 percent DCI-P3 color gamut with 100 percent sRGB. The monitor sits on a stand that can extend into the base.

For connectivity, you get 2 x USB 3.0 ports, 1 x HDMI 2.0 port, 1 x MiniDisplay port, 1 x 3.5 mm headphone jack and 2 x USB-C ports out of which one is for power supply, and another one for display, data transmission, external charging up to 65 watts.