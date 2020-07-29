Advertisement

Huawei MatePad 10.8 key features revealed ahead of July 30 launch

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 29, 2020 3:11 pm

Ahead of the official launch, key features of the upcoming tablet have been leaked online.
Huawei has revealed that it will be launching a new tablet on July 30. Now, ahead of the official launch, key features of the upcoming tablet have been leaked online. 

 

The smartphone has been listed on JD.com, which reveals the key specifications of the upcoming Huawei MatePad 10.8 tablet. 

 

Huawei MatePad 10.8 pricing details

 

As per the screenshot of the JD listing, the Huawei MatePad 10.8 will come with a price of 2,299 Yuan for the 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The listing reveals that the sale will commence on August 08, 2020. It further reveals that users will get benefits of 100 Yuan during the first sale. 

 

Huawei MatePad 10.8 features  

 

As per the poster, the Huawei MatePad 10.8 will be loaded with a 10.8-inch display with 2K resolution. The tablet will be powered by Kirin 990 processor and it will be loaded with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. 

 

The tablet will come with a 7,500mAh battery and it will support WiFi 6 connectivity options. The tablet will come with quad-speakers for 3D stereo sound speakers, which is fitted with Harman Kardon. It will also come with Histen 6.1 audio technology from Huawei. 

 

The device will come with M-Pencil stylus support and it features NFC as well. On the camera front, the tablet features a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

 

