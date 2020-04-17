Huawei MatePad 10.4 to launch on April 23, pre-orders begin

The MatePad 10.4 comes in a single Fritillary White colour.

Huawei is working on the launch of a new tablet called Huawei MatePad 10.4. It will be launched in China on April 23. Now ahead of the official launch, pre-orders for the new tablet have started on Vmall.



The MatePad 10.4 comes in a single Fritillary White colour. The tablet comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage (Wi-Fi only) variant, 6 GBRAM + 128 GBstorage (Wi-Fi only) variant and the 4G edition with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. There is no 5G version of the device. Pricing has not been revealed in the listing.



Huawei MatePad 10.4 features a 10.4-inch IPS LCD display with 1200 x 200 pixel resolution. The tablet is powered by Kirin 810 processor with up to 6 GB of RAM and built-in storage of up to 128 GB.



The MatePad 10.4 has a 8-megapixel rear camera and a same 8-megapixel for the front. The tablet has a 7250 mAh battery. It carries support M Pen stylus and Bluetooth keyboard.



The device runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10.0.1 on top. The tablet connectivity features like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack. The tablet weighs 450 grams.