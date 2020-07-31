Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15 with AMD Ryzen processor announced

The company has introduced Huawei MateBook D 14 and Huawei MateBook D 15 laptops that are loaded with latest AMD Ryzen 4000 series processor.

Advertisement

Huawei has announced the launch of its latest laptop range in China. The company has introduced Huawei MateBook D 14 and Huawei MateBook D 15 laptops that are loaded with latest AMD Ryzen 4000 series and it comes with the sleek design language and more.

Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15 pricing details

The Huawei MateBook D 14 comes with a price tag of 4,099 Yuan (approx. Rs 43,800) for the AMD Ryzen 5 variant, while the Ryzen 7 option is priced at 4,599 Yuan (approx. Rs 49,300). The MateBook D 15 is available for 4,199 Yuan (approx. Rs 44,900) for Ryzen 5 chipset and the Ryzen 7 variant is priced at 4,699 Yuan (approx. Rs 50,300). The laptop is available in two colour options including Space Grey and Silver.







Advertisement

Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the MateBook D 14 is loaded with a 14-inch Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels along with 250nits brightness. The MateBook D 15 features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The laptops are powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor along with up to AMD Radeon Graphics. The laptops are loaded with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

The laptops run on Windows 10 Home. The MateBook D 14 is loaded with a 56Wh battery, while the MateBook D 15 comes with a 42Wh battery. Both of them come with dual speakers setup along with dual microphones. In terms of connectivity, the two devices support one USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A port, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port for charging, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.