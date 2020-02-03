  • 12:34 Feb 03, 2020

Huawei MateBook 13 2020, MateBook 14 2020 key specifications leaked online

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 03, 2020 11:32 am

Key specifications of Huawei MateBook 13 2020, MateBook 14 2020 have been leaked online.
Huawei is reportedly working on two new laptops known as MateBook 13 and MateBook 14. Now, key specifications of both the laptops have been leaked online. 

 

The specs were leaked by a user on Twitter. To start with MateBook 13, it will come loaded with a 13-inch Quad HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2160 x 1440 pixels along with a 3:2 aspect ratio. The laptop comes with 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop will be powered by Intel Core i5 processor and it will also come with Core i7 chipset. It will be backed by an NVIDIA MX250 GPU. 

 

The MateBook 13 will be available in 8GB RAM and 16GB RAM variants along with 512GB of PCIe SSD storage. The laptop comes with 65W fast charging support along with 41.7Wh battery. The leak further reveals that it will come with a fingerprint sensor that will double as a power button. The specs sheet also reveals that it will come with Shark Fin dual-cooling fans for better heat management. 

 

Moving on, the Huawei MateBook 14 2020 is loaded with 14-inch Quad HD display with 2160 x 1440 pixels and 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop will be powered by up to Intel Core i7 processor and along with up to NVIDIA MX250 GPU. 

 

It will be available in 8GB RAM and 16GB RAM options along with 512GB of PCIe SSD storage. In terms of connectivity, it will come loaded with one USB 3.0 port, one USB 2.0 port, one HDMI port, one USB Type-C port and one audio port. The laptop will be powered by a 56Wh battery along with 65W fast charging support.

 

