  • 23:23 Dec 21, 2019

Huawei Mate Xs with improved hinge design coming to MWC 2020

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 19, 2019 4:50 pm

Huawei Consumer Group CEO Richard Yu has confirmed that the company will bring the Huawei Mate Xs foldable smartphone at MWC 2020.
Huawei has confirmed that it will be unveiling the successor of its first foldable smartphone, the Mate X at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020. 

 

Huawei Consumer Group CEO Richard Yu has confirmed that the company will bring the Huawei Mate Xs foldable smartphone at MWC. Richard Yu revealed this information during an event in Shenzhen. He further revealed that the upcoming foldable smartphone will be powered by the latest HiSilicon Kirin 990 chipset, which is the first 5G chipset from the company. 

 

To recall, the original Huawei Mate X is powered by a Kirin 980 processor, Balong 5000 modem, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Balong 5000 offers up to 6.5Gbps download and 3.5Gbps upload speed.

 

Moving, Yu says that the Huawei Mate Xs will come equipped with an improved hinge mechanism, which should ideally it more durable and smooth. Furthermore, he confirms that the phone will feature a more resistant screen. Yu also reportedly revealed that the Huawei Mate Xs will be available in Europe, though he has not revealed much about the timeline. It is important to note that the original Huawei Mate X is yet to see an official release outside China. 

 

There is no information about other details of the upcoming foldable smartphone. To recall, Huawei Mate X features an 8-inch OLED screen when it is opened and it comes with a resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels. When folded, the smartphone has a 6.38-inch screen at the back and a 6.6-inch display at the front with resolutions of 2480 x 892 pixels and 2480 x 1148 pixels respectively.

 

