  • 14:03 Dec 26, 2019

Huawei Mate X2 foldable phone to be announced in Q3 2020

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 26, 2019 1:15 pm

Huawei Mate X2 will adopt a design similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Fold.
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei is reportedly planning to launch its another foldable smartphone Mate X2 in the third quarter of next year.

Recently, we reported that that the company will bring the Huawei Mate Xs foldable smartphone at MWC 2020. The upcoming foldable smartphone will be powered by the latest HiSilicon Kirin 990 chipset, which is the first 5G chipset from the company.

The Huawei Mate Xs will come equipped with an improved hinge mechanism, which should ideally be more durable and smooth. Furthermore, the phone will feature a more resistant screen.



Talking of Huawei Mate X2, as per tipster @RODENT950, this phone will be announced in the third quarter of next year. The foldable device is likely to be powered by the upcoming Kirin 1000 processor and will be unveiled at IFA 2020.

In another tweet, the tipster says that Mate X2 will adopt a design similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Fold. The phone will have full-sized phone screen and maybe smaller notification/ selfie screen to other side.

 

Huawei had introduced its first foldable smartphone - Mate X at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. But the phone went on sale only in November this year.

 

Huawei Mate X features an 8-inch OLED screen when it is opened and it comes with a resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels. When folded, the smartphone has a 6.38-inch screen at the back and a 6.6-inch display at the front with resolutions of 2480 x 892 pixels and 2480 x 1148 pixels respectively.

