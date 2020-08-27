Advertisement

Huawei Mate 20 Pro receives EMUI 10.1 update in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 27, 2020 12:44 pm

Latest News

EMUI 10.1 was originally announced back in March, along with the Huawei P40 series of devices.

Huawei has started rolling out the EMUI 10.1 for Huawei Mate 20 Pro in India. The phone earlier received Android 10 based EMUI 10 update last year.

The news of the update comes from Huawei Central, who reported that customers in India are receiving version 10.1.0.291 upgrading from EMUI 10.0.0.234 on their Mate 20 Pro units. The latest update weighs in at 4.80GB. The update also brings July 2020 security patch to the device.

The update is rolling out in batches and therefore may take time to reach every unit out there. One should check for a notification for the update for the EMUI 10.1 update or go to Settings > About phone > System update. Once you receive the update, it is recommended that you install under a strong Wi-Fi connection.

EMUI 10.1 was originally announced back in March, along with the Huawei P40 series of devices. It includes new features for the Huawei phones like the optimized UI experience, Always on Display (AOD), new fingerprint unlock animations, multi-window functionality, floating notifications, Huawei’s MeeTime video chat service, Celia voice assistant, multi-window functionality and much more.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro features a 6.39-inch Quad HD+ OLED curved display with a screen resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the latest Kirin 980 chipset. It is backed by a 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with an expandable option of 256GB via microSD card slot.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro comes with triple-camera setup at the back with a 40-megapixel lens with a f/1.8 aperture along with 20-megapixel ultra-wide angle with f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel 3X telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 24-megapixel RGB selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro receives Android 10 based EMUI 10 update

Huawei releases its EMUI 10 rollout schedule, to start this month

Huawei announces Global EMUI 10.1, Magic UI 3.1 update schedule

Latest News from Huawei

Tags: Huawei

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme 6, 6i update brings August security patch, Smooth scrolling feature and more

Redmi 9 launched in India with 6.53-inch display, Helio G35, dual rear cameras, 5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M51 to be available on Amazon

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Airtel hints at tariff hike, Asus Zenfone 7, Airforce app, Redmi K20 price cut

Airtel hints at tariff hike, Asus Zenfone 7, Airforce app, Redmi K20 price cut
Nokia 5.3 First Impression

Nokia 5.3 First Impression
Micromax design lab, Tecno phone malware, Nokia C3, Samsung Galaxy M51

Micromax design lab, Tecno phone malware, Nokia C3, Samsung Galaxy M51
We aim to provide bus commuters a digital ticketing experince: CityCash

We aim to provide bus commuters a digital ticketing experince: CityCash
Nokia C3, Xiaomi Horizon edition, Oppo A53 price, Realme 7 series, Moto G9

Nokia C3, Xiaomi Horizon edition, Oppo A53 price, Realme 7 series, Moto G9
Nokia: Is it able to connect with young consumers?

Nokia: Is it able to connect with young consumers?

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies