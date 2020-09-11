Huawei FreeBuds Pro true wireless earbuds launched

Huawei FreeBuds Pro have 11mm dynamic drivers which claims to deliver balanced audio with powerful bass.

Huawei has launched a new pair of truly wireless earbuds named FreeBuds 3 Pro. Huawei FreeBuds Pro is priced at € 119 (Approx. Rs. 17,380) and will go on sale from next month. The Huawei FreeBuds Pro comes in three colour options — Silver Frost, Ceramic White and Carbon Black.



Huawei FreeBuds Pro comes with an in-ear design for a better fit. It comes with hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Technology with 3 mics and Bone Voice Sensor. The company claims that the Freebuds Pro is capable of reducing the noise level by up to 40dB.



For audio, Huawei FreeBuds Pro have 11mm dynamic drivers which claims to deliver balanced audio with powerful bass. The Hybrid Call Noise Cancellation combines a 3-mic system and the bone voice sensor to reduce background noises and enhance human voices for crystal clear calls.



There is Intelligent Dual Antenna in which each earbud features two Bluetooth antennas which provide 360° signal coverage, ensuring seamless communication regardless of

surrounding interferences.



Supporting simultaneous connection with two devices, it also allows swift switching between them by pinching either earbud. You can go back and forth smoothly among smartphones, tablets, PCs and more smart devices. With intelligent Compactness Detection to analyze the earplugs that fit your ears after wearing, you can pick up the most suitable ones to enjoy better noise cancellation and more immersive sound.





In terms of battery, there is 55mAh battery capacity. With noise cancellation turned-off, a single charge brings you up to 7-hour listening, and up to 30 hours when coupled with the charging case8. You can also use your smartphone or tablet to reverse-charge the charging case while you are on the go.



With noise cancellation turned-on, a single charge brings you up to 3.5 hours of calling, and up to 16 hours when coupled with the charging case, up to 4.5 hours of listening, and up to 20 hours when coupled with the charging case.



The highly sensitive sensor responds accurately to your demands. With swipe, press or pinch, you can turn up or down the volume, take calls, or change your music easily. Smart interactions, easy to control. You can pair HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro automatically with the pop-up window when the charging case is open. The battery status is also visible when pairing.



