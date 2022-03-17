Huawei FreeBuds 4E TWS earbuds, Sound Joy Wireless Speaker launched

Huawei has introduced a new set of Audio accessories in China, including the FreeBuds 4E and the Sound Joy Wireless speaker. The FreeBuds 4E come with Active Noise Cancellation support and have a low latency mode that can bring down the latency to 90ms. As for the Sound Joy, it houses a four speaker unit has two passive radiators as well.

The FreeBuds 4E have a price tag of CNY 699 (approx Rs 8,300) while the Sound Joy Wireless Speaker is priced at CNY 999 (approx Rs 11,950). The earbuds are available in Silver Frost and Ceramic White colour options while the speaker comes in Obsidian Black and Spruce Green colours.

Huawei FreeBuds 4E Specifications

The FreeBuds 4E get the active noise cancellation 2.0 technology from Huawei. The earbuds are equipped with a 14.3mm driver to provide up to 40KHz high-resolution sound quality and come with a HarmonyOS operating system. Further, each earbud packs a 30mAh battery while the case has a 410mAh battery.

The TWS earbuds can provide 2.5 hours of music playback with ANC ON and 4 hours of playback with ANC OFF on a single charge. The playtime can be further increased to 14 hours with active noise cancellation and 22 hours with ANC disabled using the charging case.

For connectivity, the FreeBuds 4E uses Bluetooth 5.2 and also supports multi device connectivity. It also offers a low latency mode of 90ms for gaming and comes with touch controls and gesture controls. Lastly, they are IP67 water and dust resistant as well.

Sound Joy Wireless Speaker Specifications

The wireless speaker from Huawei houses four speaker units, along with a 20W full-range speaker, a 10W tweeter, and two passive radiators. This speaker setup is capable of firing 79 dBA @ 2 m audio. Moreover, Huawei has co-engineered with the French audio technology company Devialet to tune the audio.

The speaker packs an 8800mAh battery which claims to output a playback time of 26 hours. It can be charged at 40W and can offer a whole hour of playback with just 10 minutes of charge. It pairs via Bluetooth 5.2 and supports codecs such as AAC and SBC. The speaker has IP67 certification against dust and a safe immersion under 1 meter of water for 30 minutes. Other features include shake to pair, touch the speaker to transfer a track, and a dedicated voice assistant key.