Huawei Freebuds 3i likely to launch soon in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 22, 2020 11:31 am

Huawei launched FreeBuds 3i truly wireless earbuds in May this year. Now the product is likely to launch soon in India.


A teaser from Huawei India twitter handle shows that the company is planning to release a new product in India. The tweet, however, does not reveal the name of the product, but since the teaser is a crossword puzzle with 11 words such as noise cancellation, battery life, instant pairing, noise-free, light, earphones, pure sound, comfortable, quality audio. It is said that Huawei Freebuds 3i will be launched in the country.



Huawei FreeBuds 3i Specifications

Huawei FreeBuds 3i comes with an in-ear design. There is a total of four tips with different sizes to make sure the earphones fit perfectly. Huawei FreeBuds 3i have 10mm dynamic drivers which claims to deliver authentic, balanced audio with powerful bass.

It has a three-microphone system, two on the outside and one on inside in the ear canal, for active noise cancellation and voice calls. The company claims that the Freebuds 3i is capable of reducing the noise level by up to 32dB.

The Freebuds 3i support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and charges through a USB-C port. The 37mAh battery capacity is claimed to last for up to 3.5 hours on a single charge. The case charges via USB-C and will deliver a battery life of up to 14.5 hours.


You can pair HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i automatically with the pop-up window when the charging case is open. The battery status is also visible when pairing. Playback pauses when the earbuds are taken out, and resumes once they are placed back in. They can be controlled via touch controls on the side of the earbuds for things like play/pause and answering or ending calls.

Huawei FreeBuds 3 to launch later this month in India

Huawei FreeBuds 3 now listed on company's website ahead of launch with full specifications

Huawei FreeBuds 3i true wireless earphones with active noise cancellation launched

