Huawei Enjoy Z 5G launched with Dimensity 800 processor, 48MP triple rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 25, 2020 11:33 am

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G runs on Android 10 with EMIUI 10.1 out of the box and is fueled with 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.
Huawei has launched the Huawei Enjoy Z 5G smartphone in China. The phone is priced at 1699 yuan (Rs 18,090 approx.) for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage version, 1899 yuan (Rs 20,220 approx.) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version and 2199 yuan (Rs. 23,410 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version. Huawei Enjoy Z 5G comes in Midnight Black, Sky Blue and Pink colours.

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G features a 6.57-inch full HD+ display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution 90Hz refresh rate, 91.2% screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873) 7nm processor coupled with upto 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. MediaTek’s Dimensity 800 processor is a 7nm chip with 4 x Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and 4 x Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz.

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G


The phone runs on Android 10 with EMIUI 10.1 out of the box and is fueled with 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

 
As for imaging, the phone is equipped with triple rear cameras with a combination of 48-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, an 8-megapixel 120° ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The phone measures 160 x 75.32 x 8.35mm and it weighs 182 grams. Connectivity features include Hybrid dual SIM support, 5G (SA/ NSA) / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-Type C and 3.5mm audio jack.

