Huawei Enjoy 10e launched with Android 10, 5,000mAh battery

Huawei Enjoy 10e runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10 out of the box.

Huawei has launched a new smartphone under its Enjoy series in China - Huawei Enjoy 10e. The phone is priced at 999 Yuan (Rs 10,309 approx.) for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version and 1199 Yuan (Rs 12,375 approx.) for the 4GB RAM with 128GB storage version. It comes in Midnight Black, Pearl White and Emerald Green colours.



Huawei Enjoy 10e features a 6.3-inch HD+ display with a 1600 x 720 resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, screen-to-body ratio of 88.4 percent and waterdrop notch. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded upto 512GB via micro sd card slot.



The phone runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10 out of the box. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It comes with support for reverse charging.



For the cameras, the phone is equipped with dual rear cameras with a combination of 13-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash and a 2-megapixel depth of field sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone has a 8-megapixel pop-up selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.



The phone measures 159.07 x 74.06 x 9.04mm and weighs 185 grams. Connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS, micro USB and 3.5mm audio jack. It lacks a fingerprint sensor.