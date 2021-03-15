Advertisement

HTC Wildfire E3 announced with Helio P22 SoC, 13MP quad cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 15, 2021 5:22 pm

Latest News

HTC Wildfire E3 features a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 1560 x 720 pixels, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and 88 percent screen-to-body-ratio.
Advertisement

HTC has silently introduced Wildfire E3 in Russia. The smartphone is a successor to the Wildfire E2 that launched in August last year.

The HTC Wildfire E3 comes in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB configurations. It is priced at 150 euros (Rs 13,000). It comes in Blue and Black colors.

HTC Wildfire E3 features a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 1560 x 720 pixels, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and 88 percent screen-to-body-ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22. It has 4GB RAM with up to 128GB storage. It is expandable upto 128GB with microSD.

For the optics, it has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 lens. On the front, the phone features a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

HTC Wildfire E3 is backed up by 4000mAh built-in battery with 10W charging and it runs on Android 10. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor in addition to AI face unlock.

Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone measures 165.7x76.57x9.0mm and weighs 186 grams.

HTC Wildfire E Lite announced with 5.45-inch display, dual rear cameras

HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G smartphone launched with quad cameras, 5000mAh battery and more

HTC Desire 20+ announced with 48MP quad-camera, 5,000mAh battery

HTC Wildfire E2 with MediaTek Helio P22 chipset found listed

HTC U20 5G, Desire 20 Pro announced

HTC Desire 20 Pro to be launched on June 16

Latest News from HTC

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Poco launching Poco X3 Pro smartphone in India on March 30

Micromax In 1 design teased, specs leaked ahead of launch

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies