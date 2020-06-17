Advertisement

HTC U20 5G, Desire 20 Pro announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 17, 2020 2:23 pm

The brand has introduced HTC U20 as its first 5G smartphone and Desire 20 Pro.
HTC has announced the launch of two new smartphones. The brand has introduced HTC U20 as its first 5G smartphone and Desire 20 Pro. 

 

The HTC U20 5G smartphone is priced at NT$ 18,990 (approx. Rs 49,000) and it is available in Dark Green and Crystal White colour options. The HTC Desire 20 Pro is priced at NT$ 8,990 (approx. Rs 23,000). 

 

HTC U20 5G specifications

 

HTC

 

The HTC U20 5G smartphone comes with a 6.8-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is the company’s first 5G smartphone that is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone is backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. 

 

The HTC U20 5G is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. 

 

The smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system and it comes with a 5000mAh battery with 18-watt fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port and dual-band WiFi. 

 

HTC Desire 20 Pro

 

HTC Desire 20 Pro

 

Coming to HTC Desire 20 Pro, the smartphone is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. The phone is backed by a 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. 

 

On the camera front, it is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system and it comes with a 5000mAh battery with 18-watt fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port and dual-band WiFi.

