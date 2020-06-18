HRX partners with Flipkart to launch new range of audio devices in India

The brand has introduced true wireless earbuds, neckband headphones, Bluetooth earphones and Bluetooth speakers in the country.

HRX, the Indian homegrown fitness band has partnered with Flipkart to launch its new range of audio devices in India. The brand has introduced true wireless earbuds, neckband headphones, Bluetooth earphones and Bluetooth speakers in the country. HRX Audio products will be available on Flipkart from June 19, 2020, and will come with a 3 months Gaana plus subscription and access to exclusive HRX playlist for free.

To start with its truly wireless earbuds, the company has introduced HRX X-Drops 9G for Rs 2,999. The earbuds come with quick-touch technology and offer 6 hours of battery life on a single charge. The earbuds are available in Cosmic Black and Galaxy Blue colour options and it is waterproof with an IPX7 rating.

The HRX Wave 7R is the new neckband from the company for Rs 1,499. The neckband offers flex fold design that comes with noise cancellation technology that provides good call quality in noisy surroundings. The neckband also supports a voice assistant button and it can be paired with two devices simultaneously. The neckband also features magnetic earbuds and it offers up to eight hours of battery life. The neckband is available in Mars Red and Mystic Black colour options.

The HRX X-Wave 14R is priced at Rs 1,799 and it comes with a dedicated bass boost mode that provides bass experience. It comes with similar features as present in Wave 7R and it offers up to 9 hours of battery backup. The neckband is available in Space Gold, Supernova Blue and Comet Red colour options.

The HRX X-Pulse 4S Bluetooth earphones is priced at Rs 999 and it comes with comfortable ear cups design, which also provides good grip. It also comes with an easy tap voice assistant and comes with up to 8 hours of playback time. It is available in Celestial Blue and Gravity Black colour options.

Lastly, the HRX X-Boost 5T Bluetooth speaker comes with 6 modes for LED lights and it is priced at Rs 1,199. The speaker comes with sweat-proof and splash-proof features with an IPX5 rating and a portable design. Other features include voice assistant and a battery backup of up to 7 hours.