HP Pavilion 13, Pavilion 14, Pavilion 15 laptops launched in India

HP has announced the launch of the new Pavilion 13, Pavilion 14 and Pavilion 15 series of laptops at a starting price of Rs 62,999 in India. The company says that this is the first consumer notebook range that uses post-consumer-recycled as well as ocean-bound plastics.



The HP Pavilion 13 is priced starting at Rs 71,999. It is made available in Ceramic White and Silver colour options. The HP Pavilion 14 (dv0053TU) is priced starting at Rs 62,999, and it comes in Silver, Ceramic White, and Tranquil Pink colour options.



The HP Pavilion Laptop 14 (dv0084TX) Core i5 model with Iris Plus graphic is priced at Rs 67,999 and comes in Silver colour.



Lastly, the HP Pavilion 15 is priced starting at Rs 69,999 and it comes in Ceramic White, Fog Blue, and Silver colour options.



The HP Pavilion 13 features a 13.3-inch full-HD display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. It is powered by Intel Core i5 11th-Gen processor paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The HP Pavilion 13 has a 43 Whr lithium-ion battery with a 65W power adapter. The battery is said to last for up to 8.5 hours.



The HP Pavilion 14 comes with a 14-inch full-HD IPS display with 250 nits of peak brightness and the HP Pavilion 15 has a 15.6 full-HD display.



The battery on both the HP Pavilion 14 and HP Pavilion 15 is said to last for up to 8.75 hours. The HP Pavilion 14 and HP Pavilion 15 come with up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics.



All three devices offer optional dual-channel memory technology and optional Intel Optane Memory with PCIe SSD standard up to 1TB. They all feature support for Wi-Fi 6.



All feature an edge-to-edge keyboard and a larger touchpad for multi-touch support and easier navigation. The company is offering the option of having a fingerprint sensor.

