HP Omen 16 (2021) gaming laptop launched in India: Price, Features, Specs and more

HP has announced the launch of a new gaming laptop in its Omen series in India called as HP Omen 16 (2021). The laptop features 11th Gen Intel Core CPU, up to 165Hz display, and more. Let’s look at the price details and specifications of the new laptop.

Pricing and Availability

The new laptop is priced at starting Rs 1,39,999 in India. It is available through the HP world stores, HP online store, and other leading large format retail and online stores.

HP Omen 16 (2021) Specifications

The HP Omen 16 (2021) laptop sports a 16.1-inch IPS display with 2560 x 1440 pixels resolution. Further, the display has a 16:9 aspect ratio, 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut. In addition, it comes with Eyesafe display certification by TÜVRheinland.

The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, along with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU. It comes with 8GB of dedicated graphics memory and 16GB of DDR4-3200MHz RAM. In addition, there is 1TB PCIe Gen 4×4 SSD storage that is claimed to deliver up to two times storage access speed over traditional SSDs.

The laptop is loaded with IR thermopile sensor that optimises the thermal efficiencies, maintains steady yet quiet fan acoustic control, and maximises performance from its proprietary Omen Dynamic Power technology within OMEN Command Center. In addition, for better heat dissipation, the laptop comes with an improved fan and wind-pipe technology.

An 83Whr battery backs the Windows-based laptop. The company claims to offer up to 9 hours of battery life on a single charge. It weights 2.3 kg.

Meanwhile, in a related story, HP launched Smart Tank 700 printers in India. The HP Smart Tank 720 is available at Rs 20,049 while the HP Smart Tank 750 is available at Rs 22,480 HP. In addition, the Smart Tank 790 wireless printer is being sold for Rs 24,910.