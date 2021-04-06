Advertisement

HP Chromebook 11a launched in India with up to 16 hours of battery life

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 06, 2021 12:46 pm

HP has launched a new Chromebook laptop in India aimed at kids studying between Class 2 and Class 7 for their online classes amid the pandemic
HP has launched a new product offering in India called the Chromebook 11a that is powered by the MediaTek MT8183 octa-core processor and weighs just above 1 kg. It is aimed at students, especially kids between Class 2 to 7, who want to attend their online classes until the pandemic situation comes under control.

 

The HP Chromebook 11a is priced in India at Rs 21,990 and comes in a single Indigo Blue colour option. The laptop is exclusively available for purchase on Flipkart and comes bundled with one year of Google One membership that offers benefits such as 100GB of cloud storage.

 

HP Chromebook 11a Specifications 

 

Chromebook 11a

 

The HP Chromebook 11a sports an 11.6-inch HD IPS touch display with 220 nits of brightness, 1366 x 768 pixels resolution, 45 percent color gamut, and 73.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. As mentioned before, the machine is powered by the MediaTek MT8183 octa-core processor paired with up to 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, and 100 GB of cloud storage with Google One. It also supports 256GB expandable storage as well.

 

The laptop runs on ChromeOS where you can also get access to Google Play Store apps. The HP Chromebook 11a weighs in at just 1.05 kg and is backed by a 37 WHr Li-Ion polymer battery that claims to offer a battery life of up to 16 hours. 

 

Chromebook 11a

Connectivity options include a USB Type-A port and USB Type-C port, an audio jack and a microSD slot along with Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5. The laptop measures 285x192.8x16.8mm. Additional features include an HP TrueVision HD webcam, built-in Google Assistant support, and one-year Google One subscription.

