How to pre-order iQOO 12 in India and avail exclusive benefits?

iQOO has announced an exclusive priority pass for the buyers of its upcoming flagship product, the iQOO 12, ahead of the launch on December 12th. This is the first time iQOO has announced a pre-order pass for any of its products. Furthermore, the pass will also entitle the buyers to some exclusive benefits they can avail on the purchase of iQOO 12 in India.

How to pre-order iQOO 12?

Pre-ordering the iQOO 12 is simple. The pre-order period will begin from December 5 and continue till December 7. Follow the steps below to pre-book your iQOO 12:

Step 1: Go to the iQOO 12 pre-order pass page on Amazon or the company’s own website and purchase the pass by paying a refundable amount of Rs 999.

Step 2: On the date of the pre-booking sale (yet to be announced), head over to the brand’s own website or the product page on Amazon.

Step 3: You’ll be able to claim the pre-order pass in an early access sale which will begin 24 hours prior to the general sale, whose date is yet to be confirmed.

There are some important points to note here. iQOO says that the amount you pay for the pass will be adjusted towards the final payment of the smartphone which you’ll make at the time of purchase. Aside from that, priority passes are limited in numbers and are available only on a first-come-first-serve basis, which means you’ll have to be quick in purchasing it.

iQOO 12 Pre-order Pass: Benefits

There are a couple of benefits you’ll get if you pre-order the iQOO 12. If you pre-order the flagship, the company will offer you a free set of Vivo TWS earbuds worth Rs 2,999. It didn’t reveal the exact model of the TWS earbuds. Furthermore, you’ll also get exclusive launch day offers, which are again yet to be detailed by the brand.