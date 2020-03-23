  • 15:06 Mar 23, 2020

Data Consumed for 1-hour of video conferencing on Skype, Microsoft team, Google Hangout, Slack?

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 23, 2020 2:56 pm

Here are some prime examples of some of the famous video-calling applications and how much data they consume for 1-hour of video conferencing.
Coronavirus outbreak has forced people to work from home in India. Central and State Governments and various private sector companies have offered work from home to their employees so that they can be safe from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 

However, working from home also means that your internet consumption will skyrocket as one may need to make a  lot of videos calls, group calls and more. In this writeup, we share information about how much data does video call on popular platforms consume for 1-hour of video conferencing. 

 

Skype

 

Skype is probably one of the most famous applications for video conferencing. The app gives you the advantage to make video calls and group calls, which is the need of the hour during the Coronavirus outbreak. So, to start with, if you are using peer-to-peer video calling, it will consume up to 135 MB for one hour. Similarly, if a user is opting for high-quality video calling, Skype will consume 225MB. If you are group calling for up to 3 people then Skype will consume up to 900MB, while for up to 5 people it is 1.8GB and for 7 people it is 3.6GB.

 

Microsoft Teams

 

Microsoft video conferencing application is yet another famous app for video conferencing. The app is touted to give best audio, video and content sharing experience regardless of the network conditions. The company claims it brings conservative bandwidth utilization and can deliver HD video quality under 1.2Mbps. So, here how much it consumes data for one hour of video calling:

 

  1. 225MB of data Peer-to-peer quality video calling 360p at 30fps

  2. 540MB of data for peer-to-peer HD quality video calling with a resolution of HD 720p at 30fps

  3. 675MB of data for peer-to-peer HD quality video calling with a resolution of HD 1080p at 30fps

  4. 225MB of data for Group Video calling

  5. 450MB of data for HD Group video calling 540p videos on 1080p screen

 

Google Hangouts

 

Google Hangouts is Google’s answer to all the other video conferencing applications available around the world. The app allows you to join a video call at work by simply setting up a meeting and a share link. The experience is fully integrated with G Suite, so you can join meetings directly from a Calendar event or email invite. So, how data it consumes? If you are using HD peer-to-peer video calling, it will consume up to 1.4GB for an outbound participant and up to 810MB for an inbound participant for one hour. Lastly, for group video calls, it consumes up to 1.4GB for outbound and inbound participants. 

 

Slack 

 

Slack is another famous application for video calling. The app comes with a host of interesting features which makes it easier for teams and businesses to communicate with each other with ease. It also comes with the integration of Google G Suite and Office 365, Dropbox or Box, Salesforce and Jira. One can easily use its Slack app to bring all of your communication into one convenient place. So, for example, for peer-to-peer video calling, it consumes up to 270MB for one hour. For video calling up to 3 participants, it consumes up to 900MB for one year and for 5+ participants, it consumes up to 1.8GB for one hour.

 

