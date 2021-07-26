Hoppup Sonic earphones launched for Rs 799

Hoppup Sonic earphones have been today launched in India for Rs 799. The comfortable earphones are foldable and adjustable for all head sizes.

The Hoppup Sonic is available for purchase online on the company’s website and Flipkart. You can also purchase the best quality earbuds, earphones, neckbands, and monopods from Hoppup online. It is available in three colour variants – Black, Red, and Blue.

Hoppup Sonic Specifications and Features

Hoppup Sonic is powered with Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Bluetooth-enabled devices seamlessly. The user can play music and attend calls without any lag. It has a thumping bass with HD sound quality. It is loaded with three playing modes – SD Card, Wireless, and Aux.

The integrated buttons on the headphones allow the user to control the sound input mode, manage calls, play-pause the music, and adjust the volume without dragging the smartphone out.

The C-type charging port in these on-ear headphones will restore the battery to the maximum fast, says the company. In addition, it is claimed to offer upto 20 Hours of playtime. The product comes with control buttons – mode, volume, and power.

Talking about the weight, the Hoppup Sonic Headphones are designed to be lightweight and comfortable on the user’s ears. The foldable and robust build makes it easier to carry them. In addition, the buttons are designed to be tactile for feather-touch press-play.

Previously, Hoppup ATOM Truly Wireless earphones were launched in India for Rs 899. They are available online for purchase. You can either buy them from Flipkart or from the company website.

They are powered by Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. On the battery front, it is claimed that a full charge only takes 40 minutes for its 240 mAh battery. In addition, it provides playtime of 15 hours and comes with charging indicator light.

Additionally, these earbuds also come with Intuitive Touch Controls. This allows Hoppup ATOM to receive or reject calls, turn the volume up or down.