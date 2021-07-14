Hoppup launches TWS Hoppup Atom for Rs 899

Hoppup ATOM Truly Wireless earphones have been today launched in India for Rs 899.

Availabilty

They are available online for purchase. You can either buy them from Flipkart or from the company website and get them delivered to your address in no time.

The TWS comes in four colour variants- Black, Grey, Pink, and Green.

Hoppup ATOM Features

These earbuds are trendy and feather-light. They are designed to suit for all ears to listen to pleasant music. As per the company, these TWS offer crystal clear calls for business as well as entertainment. They are powered by Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. It connects seamlessly to your smartphone and offers a long battery backup.

Additionally, these earbuds also come with Intuitive Touch Controls. This allows Hoppup ATOM to receive or reject calls, turn the volume up or down. Also one can activate virtual assistants like Google assistant through intuitive touch controls.

You have to tap on your earbuds, and the corresponding command will start. Further, you can enjoy your workout guilt-free, putting these earbuds as they come with sweat and dust-free. While exercising, you can also play, pause, forward, rewind the music on the go.

The company says that they have crisp high-quality sound with an extra-base feature. It also features a C-type charger for super-fast charging speed.

On the battery front, it is claimed that a full charge only takes 40 minutes for its 240 mAh battery. It provides a playtime of 15 hours and comes with a charging indicator light, says the company.

Talking about the weight, the Hoppup ATOM earbuds are designed to be feather-light and only weigh 3 gm per earbud. The charging case is only 17gm, making a total of 23gm for the whole unit.