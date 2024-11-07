Honor X9c 5G Launched, India Launch Expected Soon

Honor has announced the launch of the Honor X9c in Malaysia as one of its toughest smartphones, coming with an IP65M rating, 2m (6.6ft) drop resistance, scratch resistant exterior, and operation in extreme temperatures of -30°C to 55°C. Here’s what all it has to offer, and when one could expect its India launch.

Honor X9c 5G: Price, Specifications

In Malaysia, the Honor X9c starts at MYR 1,499 (approx Rs 28,700) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 512GB version is priced at MYR 1,699 (approx Rs 32,500). The global website also lists an 8GB + 256GB configuration, though pricing for this model hasn’t been disclosed. The phone is available in three color options: Jade Cyan, Titanium Black, and Titanium Purple. It is currently open for pre-orders in Singapore through an online retail store.

Honor X9c 5G sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel that offers a 1.5K resolution, 120hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 4000 nits peak brightness, 437 ppi, and 1.07 billion colours. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage.

Honor X9c has a dual rear camera setup including a 108MP f/1.75 primary lens with OIS, and a 5MP ultra-wide f/2.2 sensor. On the front, the device is equipped with a 16MP f/2.45 selfie camera.

The device is backed by a 6600mAh battery with 66W Fast charging support. It runs on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a USB-C port. The device also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for Biometrics and stereo speakers as well.

Honor X9c 5G: India Launch

Rumours suggest that Honor X9c 5G is also set to launch in India soon, either by end of this year, or by early next year, which would match the Honor X9b 5G launch timeline that debuted in February earlier this year. The device debuted at Rs 25,999, and considering Honor X9c’s international pricing, it could debut in India at a similar price point.