Honor X60 Series Launched: All Details

Honor launched the Honor X60 series in China with two devices, including the Honor X60 as well as the Honor X60 Pro. The new Honor X60 series has both the MediaTek as well as Snapdragon processors and are positioned in the budget as well as the mid-range segment. Here’s everything they have to offer.

Honor X60 Series: Specifications, Price

Honor X60 Pro (Left), Honor X60 (right)

The Honor X60 starts at CNY 1,199 yuan (approx Rs 14,160) while the Honor X60 Pro starts at CNY 1,499 (approx Rs 17,700).

As for the specs, the Honor X60 Pro sports a 6.78-inch (2700 x 1224 pixels) 1.5K 120Hz curved AMOLED display, 3840Hz high Frequency PWM dimming, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 10-bit colors, HDR 10, and 3000 nits of peak brightness. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. It runs on Android 14-based Magic OS 8.0 out of the box.

The device has a single rear camera, which is a 108MP camera with Samsung HM6 sensor, f/1.75 aperture, and LED flash. There’s an 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture. The device is backed up by a 6600mAh battery with 66W fast wired charging.

For connectivity, options include 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4GHz/5GHz) MIMO, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Aside from that, there’s an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers for audio.

Coming to the Honor X60, it features a 6.8-inch (2412×1080 pixels) FHD+ 120Hz LCD display, DC Dimming, and 850 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra Processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. It also sports a 108MP camera with Samsung HM6 sensor, f/1.75 aperture, and an LED flash. It also has an 8MP front facing sensor.

The device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and is backed up by a 5800mAh battery with 35W fast wired charging. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4GHz/5GHz) MIMO, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging.