Honor X9b launch Date revealed

HonorTech has officially announced the launch date for Honor X9b in India. The smartphone is set to make its debut on February 15. The company unveiled that the Honor X9b will feature “India’s first ultra-bounce display” with ‘Airbag’ technology. This display has a three-level protection system, ensuring comprehensive safety for the screen, frame, and internal components.

Exclusive Amazon Availability and Bundle Offer

The Honor X9b briefly surfaced on Amazon India, hinting at its availability on the e-commerce platform. The listing revealed that the phone will be offered in a 12GB + 256GB configuration, featuring Sunrise Orange shade. Additionally, Honor is expected to provide a bundle option, including the Honor Choice Earbuds X5e, 12 months of screen and back cover protection, and a 24-month battery warranty.

Honor X9b Pricing and Leaked Details

Previously, leaks suggested that the Honor X9b might be priced under Rs. 35,000 when bundled with the Honor Choice X5 True Wireless Earbuds. On a standalone basis, the handset will likely fall within the Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000 range. An additional leak hinted at the possibility of availing the phone at Rs. 23,999 with bank offers.

Honor X9b Specifications

The Honor X9b is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and up to 12GB of RAM. It will run on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2. The device features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 1,200 x 2,652 pixels resolution. It has a triple rear camera setup, with a 108-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel camera. The device is powered by a 5,800mAh battery and supports 35W wired fast charging.

Stay tuned for the official launch on February 15, where more details about the device are expected to be unveiled.