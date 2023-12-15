Honor Tech CEO Takes A Dig at Realme’s Latest Rebadged Launch

Realme has launched a new smartphone in India named C67 5G. It is essentially a rebadged model of the Realme Narzo 60x 5G that the brand launched earlier this year in India. Madhav Sheth, the former CEO of Realme who is currently the CEO of Honor Tech, has criticized the launch of Realme C67 5G. He believes that users are now aware enough to differentiate between a new offering and a rebadged one.

During a discussion about the launch of Realme C67 5G, Sheth responded on X that “Users always decipher prototypes.” This statement implies that consumers are smart enough to differentiate between a newly launched smartphone and a rebranded one, which he referred to as a prototype. Essentially, Sheth was taking a jab at Realme’s rebranded smartphone launch in India.

Ironically, Sheth seems to criticize the approach he once followed when he LED Realme, as similar launches did take place under Madhav’s leadership as well.

We’ll give it to Sheth, though, that under his leadership, such incidents did take place, but the Frequency was limited. However, since he made an exit from the company, rebranded launches have increased on Realme’s part. So far, the brand has launched highly similar smartphones with minor differences in terms of design.

For instance, Realme C55 and Realme Narzo N55 have the same specifications but differ in design. Furthermore, they had the same starting price. However, the C55 launched in a 6GB + 64GB variant at Rs 10,999, but in a gap of 20 days, the Narzo N55 debuted at Rs 12,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. A buyer wanting a better variant had to go for the one he/she had available at that point. However, shortly after, there’s a better option available, which is slightly unfair to the former buyer.

In the case of Realme’s latest launch, the new C-series smartphone copies everything from the Narzo model down to the minutest details. Not only that, but the Narzo 60x 5G is currently selling for Rs 12,999 for the same 4GB + 128GB model and Rs 14,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model, which is less than C67 5Gs price.

Madhav Sheth Has Expectations To Meet

Now, as Sheth is leading Honor Tech India, making such a statement would mean that Honor won’t follow a similar approach in the future. Honor launched a new smartphone in India in September, and it is believed that the brand will debut a new one next month in the country. Sheth will have to ensure that consumers don’t have similar concerns and complaints from Honor in India in the future.