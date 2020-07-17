Advertisement

Honor ViewPad 6, ViewPad X6 announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 17, 2020 11:26 am

The brand has introduced Honor ViewPad 6 and Honor ViewPad X6 in the country.
Honor has today announced the launch of its latest tablets. The brand has introduced Honor ViewPad 6 and Honor ViewPad X6 in the country. 



Honor ViewPad 6 and Honor ViewPad X6 pricing details

 

The Honor ViewPad 6 comes with a price tag of 1,299 Yuan (approx. Rs 13,900) for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 1,399 Yuan (approx. Rs 15,000) for 4GB RAM + 64GB model, 1699 Yuan (approx. Rs 18,200) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage mode. The company has also introduced 4G model for 1,599 Yuan (approx. Rs 17,000) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB option and 1899 Yuan (approx. Rs 20,410) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. 

 

The Honor ViewPad X6 comes with WiFi and LTE models. The WiFi models start at 1,099 Yuan (approx. Rs 11,810) for 3GB + 32GB, 1199 Yuan (approx. Rs 12,800) for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The LTE model comes with a price tag of 1199 Yuan (approx. Rs 12,900) for 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage. 

 

Honor ViewPad 6 and ViewPad X6 specifications

 

The Honor ViewPad 6 is loaded with a 10.4-inch QXGA display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. The ViewPad X6 comes equipped with 9.7-inch WXGA display with a screen resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. Both the tablets are powered by the latest HiSilicon Kirin 710A processor along with Mali-G51 GPU. 

 

The tablets are loaded with up to 4GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. Both of them runs on Android 10 operating system with Magic UI 3.1 running on top of it. 

 

On the camera front, the tablets are loaded with a 5-megapixel rear camera, while for the front, there is a 2-megapixel shooter. Both the tablets are loaded with 5100mAh battery. On the connectivity front, both of them supports 4G (Optional), Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS and USB Type-C port.

 

Latest Smartphones
