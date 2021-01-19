Honor V40 price leaked ahead of January 22 launch

Honor V40 5G will be equipped with a quad-camera setup. It will be featuring a 50-megapixel camera, 8-megapixel ultrawide, 2-megapixel laser focus sensor, and 2-megapixel macro sensor.

Honor recently postponed the Honor V40 5G launch in China from January 18th to 22nd. Now ahread of the launch, its alleged pricinghas been leaked on Weibo.

As per the leak, the Honor V40 is said to be priced at 3,999 Yuan (roughly Rs. 45,000) in the Chinese market for its 8GB+128GB variant. With this pricing, the smartphone will be the most expensive Dimensity 1000+ smartphone in the market.

The smartphone with model number YOK-AN10 has also received Bluetooth SIG certification ahead of its launch, as per a report by 91Mobiles. The listing has however not revealed any information on the specificatios of the Honor V40 but it confirms that the smartphone will have Bluetooth 5.1.

Honor V40 Rumoured Specs

Based on earlier rumours, the phone is said to pack a 6.72-inch OLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 1236 x 2676 pixels resolution, 1.07 billion colours, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. It will run Android 10 OS with Magic UI 4.0 on top.

For the camera, the Honor V40 5G will be equipped with a quad-camera setup. It will be featuring a 50-megapixel camera, 8-megapixel ultrawide, 2-megapixel laser focus sensor, and 2-megapixel macro sensor. It will have a front camera of 32-megapixel.

Honor V40 5G is said to feature 66W fast charging support and 45W fast wireless charging technology. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset coupled with 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

Honor V40 measures 163.32 x 74.08 x 7.85mm and weighs around 184 grams.