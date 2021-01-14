Honor V40 5G confirmed to feature 50MP camera

Honor V40 5G will be equipped with a quad-camera setup. It will be featuring a 50-megapixel camera, 8-megapixel ultrawide, 2-megapixel laser focus sensor, and 2-megapixel macro sensor.

Honor will be launching Honor V40 5G smartphone in China on January 18. Now ahead of the launch, the camera details for the upcoming flagship has been confirmed.

An official poster confirmed that the Honor V40 5G will be equipped with a quad-camera setup. It will be featuring a 50-megapixel camera, 8-megapixel ultrawide, 2-megapixel laser focus sensor, and 2-megapixel macro sensor. The poster also confirms that the Honor V40’s display produces 1.07 billion colours.

As per a recent Weibo post by the company, Honor V40 will come with a curved display. The shared teaser also revealed that the phone will come with dual punch-hole cameras.

The phone was recently spotted on Geekbench showing octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor clocked at 2.0Ghz. The smartphone will feature 8GB of RAM and Android 10 out of the box.

Honor V40 Rumoured Specs

Honor V40 5G is said to feature 66W fast charging support and 45W fast wireless charging technology. It will feature a 6.72-inch OLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 1236 x 2676 pixels resolution, 1.07 billion colours, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The phone will house an in-display fingerprint scanner.

For the camera, the Honor V40 will sport a quad-camera setup with the 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766 lens or a 64-megapixel camera. Other sensors will include an 8-megapixel superwide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It will have a front camera of 32-megapixel.

Honor V40 5G will run Android 10 OS with Magic UI 4.0 on top. Honor V40 measures 163.32 x 74.08 x 7.85mm and weighs around 184 grams. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset coupled with 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.